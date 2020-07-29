Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,517 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,710,000 after acquiring an additional 15,734 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 69.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Home Depot from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.30.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $265.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.90. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $140.63 and a fifty-two week high of $269.07.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

