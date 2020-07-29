Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 5,581 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,581 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 11.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in Church & Dwight by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total value of $1,145,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 465,225 shares of company stock worth $34,149,197. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CHD. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.77.

NYSE CHD opened at $88.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $88.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.32.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.