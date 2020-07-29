Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 5,431 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $266,992,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Paychex by 156.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,897,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,362,000 after buying an additional 1,157,883 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,746,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 84.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,997,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,396,000 after purchasing an additional 913,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 26.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,205,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,777,000 after purchasing an additional 462,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $73.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.31. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $910.68 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 40.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

In other Paychex news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $802,048.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 616,149 shares of company stock valued at $45,164,779. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

