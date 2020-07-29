Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 401,260 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 34.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 766,282 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 401,260 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $42,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,513,728 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,406,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,649 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,544,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,930,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202,996 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,217,774 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,892,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,722 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,819,680 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,494,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,049 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,777,937 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,439,500,000 after buying an additional 640,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $57.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.45. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day moving average is $56.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.98 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.00.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

