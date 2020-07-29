Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 1,258 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its stake in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 87 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 130.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total transaction of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,920.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.82, for a total value of $4,458,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,976.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,379 shares of company stock valued at $14,314,151. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wedbush upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $437.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $415.79.

ORLY stock opened at $450.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $425.94 and a 200-day moving average of $392.56. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $463.02.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

