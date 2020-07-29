Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 12,047 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 188,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,047 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $6,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,976,000 after purchasing an additional 349,254 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 8.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,527,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,137 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,173,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,953,000 after purchasing an additional 209,032 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth $32,262,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $234,912,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KHC shares. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 1 year low of $19.99 and a 1 year high of $35.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.30. The company has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.