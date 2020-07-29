Calamos Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 16,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 6.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 22,461 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total value of $2,044,175.61. Following the sale, the insider now owns 202,445 shares in the company, valued at $18,424,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 5,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,096,351.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,961 shares of company stock worth $2,661,001. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ETN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.24.

ETN stock opened at $93.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.36 and its 200 day moving average is $87.38. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.50%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

