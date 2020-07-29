Calamos Advisors LLC Has $6.66 Million Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Calamos Advisors LLC cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $6,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.3% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 482 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH stock opened at $104.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.02. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 13.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.22, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $34,164,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $21,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,082 shares of company stock worth $48,535,741. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on APH shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.50.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

