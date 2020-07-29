Calamos Advisors LLC Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Anthem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anthem by 77.5% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anthem news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,665,999.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie A. Hill sold 1,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.26, for a total value of $312,152.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,013,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,447. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $265.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $265.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.55. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $171.03 and a 1-year high of $309.10. The firm has a market cap of $66.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). Anthem had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANTM. UBS Group increased their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Anthem in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.31.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

