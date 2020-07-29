Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $529,000. SPF Beheer BV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 658,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,393,000 after purchasing an additional 72,389 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 407,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,534,000 after purchasing an additional 47,049 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total transaction of $7,899,458.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 11,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.77, for a total transaction of $2,126,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,007.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,645 shares of company stock worth $11,414,046. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DG. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $159.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.21.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $190.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $195.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

