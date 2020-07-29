Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,308 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 2,065 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 848 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC opened at $185.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.37. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.62 and a 52 week high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 1,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.65, for a total transaction of $306,891.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,926,776.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.02, for a total value of $1,739,188.36. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 12,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,226.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,388 shares of company stock worth $13,616,926 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $189.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.24.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

