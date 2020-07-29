Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in General Dynamics by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $288,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in General Dynamics by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in General Dynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $190.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.85.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $148.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

