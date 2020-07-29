Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $6,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,354,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,080,000 after acquiring an additional 13,078,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,175,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,415,000 after buying an additional 3,024,663 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Centene by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,458,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617,774 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,929,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,586,000 after buying an additional 5,898,593 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Centene by 48.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,230,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,257,000 after buying an additional 5,323,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kenneth A. Burdick sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total transaction of $2,348,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $2,176,978.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,983 shares of company stock worth $14,041,261 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

CNC opened at $64.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. Centene Corp has a 52-week low of $41.62 and a 52-week high of $74.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.49 and a 200 day moving average of $63.40.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

