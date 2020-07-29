Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on COG. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.89.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.21.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $386.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,313 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 4,790 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 59,302 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

