Buffington Mohr McNeal Acquires 4,388 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 103.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,011,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,090,220,000 after buying an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after purchasing an additional 438,676 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $312.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

