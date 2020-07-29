Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 1st

Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This is a boost from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Bryn Mawr Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Bryn Mawr Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 88.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.8%.

NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $26.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $535.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.80. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1 year low of $22.20 and a 1 year high of $41.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.32. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $60.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Hovde Group lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Bryn Mawr Bank in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bryn Mawr Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Diego F. Calderin acquired 2,000 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $55,160.00. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

