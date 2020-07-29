Brokerages Set Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Price Target at GBX 630.60

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 625.90 ($7.70).

Several research firms recently commented on PSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.09) target price on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 620 ($7.63) to GBX 650 ($8.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($11.44) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

In other news, insider John Fallon sold 44,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.59), for a total value of £200,286.64 ($246,476.30).

Shares of Pearson stock opened at GBX 543.20 ($6.68) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 562.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 533.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39. Pearson has a 1-year low of GBX 5.71 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 951.20 ($11.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98.

Pearson (LON:PSON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The company reported GBX (5.10) (($0.06)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (1) (($0.01)) by GBX (4.10) (($0.05)). As a group, research analysts predict that Pearson will post 5590.0000081 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

