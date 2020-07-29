Brokerages Expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Will Post Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) to report earnings of $1.43 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. National Health Investors reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year earnings of $5.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on NHI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.14.

NYSE NHI opened at $61.95 on Friday. National Health Investors has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $91.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 108.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $31,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Health Investors by 26.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter worth $59,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

