Brokerages Expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) to Post $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will announce earnings per share of $1.09 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.16 and the lowest is $0.98. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.79 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.89.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 17,348 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.96, for a total transaction of $3,642,386.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,243,499.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $600,410.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,396,100.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,681 shares of company stock valued at $23,000,455. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $73,489,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,070,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $346,685,000 after purchasing an additional 273,269 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $40,469,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 52.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 572,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,813,000 after purchasing an additional 197,077 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,077,000 after acquiring an additional 115,564 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $247.48 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $130.12 and a 1-year high of $255.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 96.67, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.39 and its 200-day moving average is $194.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 79.05%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

