Brokerages Anticipate National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.99 Million

Equities analysts predict that National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) will report $82.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $82.59 million to $83.23 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $78.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full-year sales of $330.96 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $329.25 million to $332.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $332.91 million, with estimates ranging from $314.43 million to $347.94 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). National Health Investors had a net margin of 57.16% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $83.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on National Health Investors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised National Health Investors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut National Health Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. National Health Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 10.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 61.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 29.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $737,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NHI opened at $61.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $31.37 and a 1-year high of $91.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

