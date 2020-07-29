Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.60 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. On average, analysts expect Broadwind Energy to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Broadwind Energy alerts:

BWEN opened at $4.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Broadwind Energy has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $5.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Broadwind Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Broadwind Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Broadwind Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Broadwind Energy Company Profile

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.