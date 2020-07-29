BMO Capital Markets Raises FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) Price Target to $15.00

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.50 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the information security company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on FireEye from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on FireEye from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on FireEye from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered FireEye from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $13.38 on Wednesday. FireEye has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $18.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.85. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.06.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 18.26% and a negative net margin of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FireEye will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FireEye by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

