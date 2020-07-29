Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.08) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.03). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 515.98% and a negative return on equity of 65.81%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.98) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 749.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BPMC opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. Blueprint Medicines has a one year low of $43.29 and a one year high of $101.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Several research firms recently commented on BPMC. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.15.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,293,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,439,936.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,349 shares of company stock valued at $5,001,908 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

