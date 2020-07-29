Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,041 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $4,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 28,638 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in Blackstone Group by 19.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 73,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 414,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $23,477,000 after acquiring an additional 75,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.24. Blackstone Group LP has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $64.97. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 27.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.53%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Blackstone Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.95.

In other Blackstone Group news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $2,655,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,613,191.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.