Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $216.07 Million

Brokerages expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to announce $216.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $202.00 million and the highest is $226.78 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $226.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $886.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $854.00 million to $911.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $908.31 million, with estimates ranging from $881.00 million to $929.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $223.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Blackbaud from $89.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLKB. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 1st quarter valued at $488,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackbaud by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the 4th quarter valued at $2,404,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Blackbaud by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 101,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 54,204 shares during the period.

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $55.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.69. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.14. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $97.35.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

