Bitcoinus Price Tops $0.0000 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 100% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $6,954.29 and $13.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded up 100% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00034397 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,100.61 or 1.00640252 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000788 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00165808 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000083 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004896 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz . The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

