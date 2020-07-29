Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Down 17.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $160,932.41 and approximately $5,818.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, STEX, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Bettex Coin (BTXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000087 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It launched on May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.