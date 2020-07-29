BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 29.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 96,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $4,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 22.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 259,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,152 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 96.8% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 24.0% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 364,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,492,000 after acquiring an additional 70,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BioTelemetry in the second quarter worth $37,000. 94.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEAT stock opened at $39.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.01. BioTelemetry Inc has a 12-month low of $27.35 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $113.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BioTelemetry Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of BioTelemetry in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioTelemetry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

BioTelemetry Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

