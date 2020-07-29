Biogen’s (BIIB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $279.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Biogen from $306.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Biogen from $311.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Biogen from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Biogen from $307.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $280.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. Biogen has a one year low of $215.77 and a one year high of $374.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.98.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.03 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 40.91%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.15 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen will post 35.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Biogen by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

