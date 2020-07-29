Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.77.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $207,000.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.