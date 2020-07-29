Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BERY. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.77.
Berry Global Group stock opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.26.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $207,000.
Berry Global Group Company Profile
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.
