Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.77.

NYSE:BERY opened at $47.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average of $41.04. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $55.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 107,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Berry Global Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

