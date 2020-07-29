Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Bought by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,652 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 570,762 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.1% in the first quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Sue Gove bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares in the company, valued at $334,078.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Yerger purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.23.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

