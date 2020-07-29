Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.19

Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.19 and last traded at $30.07, with a volume of 445218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

A number of analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.67.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 41.16% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

