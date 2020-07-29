Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Barnes Group updated its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.22-0.32 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.22-$0.32 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:B opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
See Also: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.