Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barnes Group had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Barnes Group’s revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Barnes Group updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.22-0.32 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.22-$0.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.14. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $30.22 and a 1-year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Barnes Group from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.57.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

