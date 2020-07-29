Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,493,736 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,796 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.37% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $182,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,828.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 47.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $41.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.50. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $58.22.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6555 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BNS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $43.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.92.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

