Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $62.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a hold rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. CIBC started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $79.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

