Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,527,148 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,026 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Bank of Montreal worth $134,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. CIBC started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

BMO opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $38.31 and a one year high of $79.93.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.82%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

