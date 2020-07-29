Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.47.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 16,424,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,798,144.52. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Firestone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

