Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAC. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.47.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $24.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.27.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 16,424,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.22 per share, with a total value of $397,798,144.52. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of America by 39.0% in the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

