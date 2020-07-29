Baldwin Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 975 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after buying an additional 1,132,053 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 14.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after buying an additional 6,394,036 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,812,327 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,794,733,000 after buying an additional 723,655 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,748,552 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,627,657,000 after buying an additional 1,251,202 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,712,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,121,217,000 after buying an additional 1,205,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $230.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $665.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.60 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $250.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.36.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Facebook from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.00.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total transaction of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at $520,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $2,950,926.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,799. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

