Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 100 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,092,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,549 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,574,000 after purchasing an additional 600,867 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,883,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,142,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392,929 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after purchasing an additional 438,676 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at $439,721.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,570,603 shares of company stock worth $179,504,390. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $312.72 billion, a PE ratio of 72.25, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.95 and its 200 day moving average is $119.08. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

