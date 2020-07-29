ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ:ASML) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in ASML were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 1,116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ASML by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 975.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ASML. lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ASML has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.60.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $376.36 on Wednesday. ASML Holding NV has a one year low of $191.25 and a one year high of $402.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. ASML had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding NV will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems primarily in the Netherlands, the United States, and Asia. It sells Holistic Lithography solutions, which integrate its three categories of products, including DUV lithography, EUV lithography, and Applications.

