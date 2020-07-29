AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Sold by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AU. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 267,554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 45,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,706 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after acquiring an additional 153,418 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter valued at about $332,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

AngloGold Ashanti stock opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1 year low of $12.66 and a 1 year high of $38.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 5th. The mining company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

