Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anaplan, Inc. develops and publishes a cloud platform for business applications. The Company offers a platform which allow business users to build and maintain strategic, operational and business planning and performance management. Anaplan, Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PLAN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $38.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.79.

NYSE:PLAN opened at $44.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day moving average is $45.87. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.30 and a beta of 2.00.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $103.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.59 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 40.32% and a negative return on equity of 48.56%. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $1,489,305.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,047.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 24,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,117,695.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,424,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,846,049.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 270,144 shares of company stock worth $12,659,450 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Anaplan by 171.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Anaplan by 7,677.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Anaplan by 50.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Anaplan in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

