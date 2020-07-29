Analysts Set LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Price Target at $82.29

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.84.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOGM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63.
About LogMeIn
LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.
