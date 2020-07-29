Analysts Set LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) Price Target at $82.29

LogMeIn Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.84.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOGM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LogMeIn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get LogMeIn alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LOGM opened at $85.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. LogMeIn has a 12 month low of $62.02 and a 12 month high of $86.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 36.3% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 3.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 719.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in LogMeIn by 15.9% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 3,060 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

About LogMeIn

LogMeIn, Inc provides a portfolio of cloud-based communication and collaboration, identity and access, and customer engagement and support solutions. It enables people to connect with each other worldwide to drive meaningful interactions, deepen relationships, and create better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for LogMeIn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LogMeIn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.