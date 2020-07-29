Analysts Set Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) Price Target at $11.67

Shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARLP. Benchmark cut their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alliance Resource Partners from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Fouch bought 46,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, with a total value of $185,735.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,735.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnolia Group LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 18.6% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 5,402,015 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 846,668 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 10.1% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 541,677 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 49,684 shares during the last quarter. Capital One Financial Corp bought a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $1,237,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 147.3% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 395,812 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 235,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 883.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 252,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARLP opened at $3.28 on Friday. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $435.01 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.11.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The energy company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. Alliance Resource Partners had a negative net margin of 8.30% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $255.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

