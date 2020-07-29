Analysts Expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Announce $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.60. Lululemon Athletica reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will report full-year earnings of $4.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $6.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $6.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lululemon Athletica.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The company had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $322.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.01, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $308.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.42. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $337.57.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.0% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 250 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

