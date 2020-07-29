Analysts Anticipate Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.65 Billion

Brokerages expect Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) to report sales of $1.65 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Westlake Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.31 billion and the highest is $2.02 billion. Westlake Chemical posted sales of $2.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westlake Chemical will report full-year sales of $7.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 billion to $7.72 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $8.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Westlake Chemical.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. Westlake Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on WLK. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Westlake Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on Westlake Chemical from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Westlake Chemical from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.53.

Westlake Chemical stock opened at $56.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. Westlake Chemical has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $75.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,561 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 78,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Westlake Chemical (WLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.