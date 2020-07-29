Analysts Anticipate National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Fuel Gas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.46. National Fuel Gas reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover National Fuel Gas.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $491.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of National Fuel Gas from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $41.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average is $40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $50.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,808 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $344,530,000 after purchasing an additional 93,111 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,417,863 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,743,000 after purchasing an additional 153,805 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 14.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,955,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,204,000 after purchasing an additional 365,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,335,000 after purchasing an additional 53,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

