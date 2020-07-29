Analysts Anticipate Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.20 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) to report $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.15. Motorola Solutions reported earnings of $1.69 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full year earnings of $7.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.86 to $9.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 146.43% and a net margin of 11.60%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSI. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $192.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $168.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.54.

Shares of MSI opened at $136.80 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $120.77 and a 1 year high of $187.49. The company has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.41 and a 200-day moving average of $151.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 3,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $569,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSI. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 55.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 142.2% in the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 200.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 166.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

